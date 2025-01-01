Paws For Safety Non Profit

Our mission
Paws for Safety is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting public safety, community relationships, and supporting emotional well-being through education, outreach, and certified therapy dog programs. We provide highly trained therapy dog teams that offer comfort, companionship, emotional support, and safety education to children, veterans, first responders, schools, individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities, and community organizations throughout Western Pennsylvania.
Our website
https://www.pawsforsafety.info/
Contact information