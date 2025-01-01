Paws For Safety Non Profit
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Paws For Safety Non Profit

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Paws For Safety Non Profit

Our mission

Paws for Safety is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting public safety, community relationships, and supporting emotional well-being through education, outreach, and certified therapy dog programs. We provide highly trained therapy dog teams that offer comfort, companionship, emotional support, and safety education to children, veterans, first responders, schools, individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities, and community organizations throughout Western Pennsylvania.

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Paws for Safety | Donations and Payments
Donation
Paws for Safety | Donations and Payments
Paws for Safety is a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting public safety, strengthening community relationships, and supporting emotional well-being through education, outreach, and certified therapy dog programs.We provide highly trained therapy dog teams that offer comfort, companionship, emotional support, and safety education to children, veterans, first responders, schools, individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities, and community organizations throughout Western Pennsylvania.Through compassion, professionalism, and service, we strive to create safer, stronger, and more connected communities — one paw at a time.
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Our website

https://www.pawsforsafety.info/

Contact information

[email protected]

[email protected]

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