Pawsitively Purrfect Retreat, Inc

Donation

Help Us Care for Rescued Cats Year-Round

Pawsitively Purrfect Retreat is a small, home-based cat rescue dedicated to giving stray, feral, and surrendered cats a second chance at a safe, healthy life.We focus on the cats that are often overlooked—those needing medical care, socialization, or extra patience. Every cat who comes into our care receives necessary veterinary treatment, including vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, testing when needed, flea treatment, dewormer, microchip and ongoing medical and behavioral support before being placed in a loving forever home.What makes our rescue different is that we are hands-on, transparent, and deeply personal. Each cat is cared for in a home environment where they receive daily attention, comfort, and individualized care—not cages or overcrowded shelters. We know every cat by name, personality, and need.Your support directly funds vet care, supplies, and basic necessities—nothing extra, nothing wasted. Every dollar helps us say “yes” to the next cat who needs help.Together, we’re not just rescuing cats—we’re restoring trust, health, and hope, one paw at a time.