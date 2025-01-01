Pawsitively Purrfect Retreat, Inc

Pawsitively Purrfect Retreat, Inc

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Our mission

Pawsitively Purrfect Retreat is a dedicated cat rescue providing safe, loving care for stray and surrendered cats, focusing on those needing extra support. We ensure each cat receives essential veterinary care and personalized attention before finding their forever home.
Events
Events
Spaghetti Dinner
Event
Spaghetti Dinner
Jun 6, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
36 Keener Rd, Potsdam, NY 13676, USA
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More ways to support us
Help Us Care for Rescued Cats Year-Round
Donation
Help Us Care for Rescued Cats Year-Round
Pawsitively Purrfect Retreat is a small, home-based cat rescue dedicated to giving stray, feral, and surrendered cats a second chance at a safe, healthy life.We focus on the cats that are often overlooked—those needing medical care, socialization, or extra patience. Every cat who comes into our care receives necessary veterinary treatment, including vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, testing when needed, flea treatment, dewormer, microchip and ongoing medical and behavioral support before being placed in a loving forever home.What makes our rescue different is that we are hands-on, transparent, and deeply personal. Each cat is cared for in a home environment where they receive daily attention, comfort, and individualized care—not cages or overcrowded shelters. We know every cat by name, personality, and need.Your support directly funds vet care, supplies, and basic necessities—nothing extra, nothing wasted. Every dollar helps us say “yes” to the next cat who needs help.Together, we’re not just rescuing cats—we’re restoring trust, health, and hope, one paw at a time.
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Pawsitively Purrfect Retreat, Inc's Shop
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Pawsitively Purrfect Retreat, Inc's Shop
Every purchase in our shop helps a real cat in our care 🐾 From food and litter to vet bills and cozy beds, your order supports stray, feral, and surrendered cats as they heal and learn to trust again.Pawsitively Purrfect Retreat, Inc is a small, home-based rescue where each cat receives medical care, socialization, and patient, one-on-one attention. When you shop here, you’re helping them take the final steps toward a safe, loving forever home 🐱
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Our website

https://www.pawsitivelypurrfectretreat.com/en-us/

Contact information

[email protected]
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