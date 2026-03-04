Pearls of Service Foundation - Leadership Program
organization logo

Pearls of Service Foundation - Leadership Program

Subscribe
Donate

Pearls of Service Foundation - Leadership Program

Our mission

The Pearls of Service Foundation empowers youth through leadership development, education, and community service, fostering a culture of mentorship and social responsibility to create impactful leaders for tomorrow.
Events
Events
Pearls of Service Foundation - Juneteenth Silent Auction
Auction
Pearls of Service Foundation - Juneteenth Silent Auction
Jun 21, 5:00 PM EDT
Southfield, MI, USA
View auction
More ways to support us
Pearls of Service Foundation - Leadership Program's Shop
Shop
Pearls of Service Foundation - Leadership Program's Shop
Every purchase in our Leadership Program’s Shop directly supports leadership development, mentorship, and educational experiences for emerging leaders. Your order helps provide workshops, resources, and community outreach opportunities that equip participants to grow and lead with purpose.Choose the items that speak to you, knowing they also invest in someone’s personal and professional growth. Together, we’re building a community of confident, prepared leaders ready to serve.
View shop

Our website

https://www.pearlsofservicefoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by