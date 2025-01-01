Peculiar Parks Foundation

Peculiar Parks Foundation

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Our mission

Our Mission is to bring financial support and promote public advocacy of the Peculiar Parks and Recreation Department.
More ways to support us
Support our Mission
Donation
Support our Mission
Mission:Our Mission is to bring financial support and promote public advocacy of the Peculiar Parks and Recreation Department.What we do:We intend to help Peculiar Parks and Rec raise funds for projects like improving existing parks, continuing the expansion of our walking trails, and to develop new parks like Dunsworth Park and new programs like a Recreational Sports Scholarship to help all families in Peculiar have access to everything the town can offer.Goals:We believe our Mission will help improve our parks system, increase the appeal of our city, and ensure accessibility for citizens of all ages and abilities. We aim to remove as many barriers as possible so everyone can receive the benefits that enjoying a functional parks system can provide. **If a designated project becomes fully funded, unavailable, or inconsistent with current needs, funds may be redirected to other mission-related programs. Thank you so much for your support!
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Peculiar Youth Sports Scholarship
Donation
Peculiar Youth Sports Scholarship
The Peculiar Parks Foundation is dedicated to making sure every child has the opportunity to participate in local sports programs.Youth sports programs benefit the health, social skills and development of our children and help build a strong foundation for them to grow on.Thank you for helping ensure every child gets the chance to experience the excitement of Peculiar sports.Please complete your scholarship application at least 2 business days before registration ends.
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Bring Disc Golf to Raisbeck Park
Donation
Bring Disc Golf to Raisbeck Park
$0 of $7,510 goal
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Our website

https://peculiarparksfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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