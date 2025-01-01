Peculiar Parks Foundation

Donation

Support our Mission

Mission:Our Mission is to bring financial support and promote public advocacy of the Peculiar Parks and Recreation Department.What we do:We intend to help Peculiar Parks and Rec raise funds for projects like improving existing parks, continuing the expansion of our walking trails, and to develop new parks like Dunsworth Park and new programs like a Recreational Sports Scholarship to help all families in Peculiar have access to everything the town can offer.Goals:We believe our Mission will help improve our parks system, increase the appeal of our city, and ensure accessibility for citizens of all ages and abilities. We aim to remove as many barriers as possible so everyone can receive the benefits that enjoying a functional parks system can provide. **If a designated project becomes fully funded, unavailable, or inconsistent with current needs, funds may be redirected to other mission-related programs. Thank you so much for your support!