Membership

The Peekskill Museum Annual Membership

The Peekskill Museum is a community-supported cultural organization, which had its beginnings in 1946 with the acquisition of the former Herrick family home.Its mission is to collect, preserve, study and display objects, documents, photographs and other items relating to the history of Peekskill and its immediate surrounding area. It offers information about Peekskill and regional history through exhibits, programs and publications for educational and cultural purposesThank you for becoming a member. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community.