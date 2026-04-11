Peekskill Museum

Peekskill Museum

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Our mission

The Peekskill Museum preserves and shares the rich history of Peekskill, New York, through exhibits, educational programs, and community events, fostering a deeper understanding of local heritage and honoring significant historical figures.
Events
Events
Peekskill Museum Tea Party
Event
Peekskill Museum Tea Party
Jun 14, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
124 Union Ave, Peekskill, NY 10566, USA
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More ways to support us
The Peekskill Museum Annual Membership
Membership
The Peekskill Museum Annual Membership
The Peekskill Museum is a community-supported cultural organization, which had its beginnings in 1946 with the acquisition of the former Herrick family home.Its mission is to collect, preserve, study and display objects, documents, photographs and other items relating to the history of Peekskill and its immediate surrounding area. It offers information about Peekskill and regional history through exhibits, programs and publications for educational and cultural purposesThank you for becoming a member. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community.
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Donation
General Donation
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Shop
Peekskill Museum's Shop
Explore the Peekskill Museum’s Shop and take home a piece of local history 🏛️. Each purchase supports our work to preserve and share Peekskill’s stories through exhibits, school programs, and community events. Your order helps keep Peekskill’s heritage accessible for generations to come.
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Our website

https://peekskillmuseum.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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