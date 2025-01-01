PeerK12 | An Israeli-American Civic Education Institute Program

Our mission
Partners for Equality and Educational Responsibility (PeerK12)
We're parents ourselves - so we know what it's like to navigate the K-12 system and the frustrations of having your concerns trivialized or even ignored.
The system is complicated, confusing, and cumbersome. Purposefully so. But we're here to help.
We act like first responders to analyze incidents and enforce your civil rights to prevent hate from spreading - protecting victims within the K-12 system when it matters most.
Our website
https://www.israelusa.org/
Contact information