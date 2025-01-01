PeerK12 | An Israeli-American Civic Education Institute Program
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PeerK12 | An Israeli-American Civic Education Institute Program

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PeerK12 | An Israeli-American Civic Education Institute Program

Our mission

Partners for Equality and Educational Responsibility (PeerK12)

We're parents ourselves - so we know what it's like to navigate the K-12 system and the frustrations of having your concerns trivialized or even ignored. 

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The system is complicated, confusing, and cumbersome. Purposefully so. But we're here to help. 

We act like first responders to analyze incidents and enforce your civil rights to prevent hate from spreading - protecting victims within the K-12 system when it matters most.

More ways to support us
PeerK12
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PeerK12
PeerK12 is who parents call first when Jew-hatred hits a school. We don’t wait. We jump in now to keep kids safe and fix the problem.This hatred often hides in plain sight within America's schools - and when an incident occurs, every minute matters. While others write useless statements, we operate like first responders, arriving on the scene within minutes of receiving a report. It's a race against time as we analyze dozens of data points to formulate and implement the best course of action. This is why parents trust us:We move fast - minutes, not weeks.We know the rules and laws - district policies and state educational codes - and we know how to enforce them to protect Jewish Civil Rights.We check the facts, find the patterns, and make a plan that works.We protect students and teachers from retaliation.We analyze political influences.We uncover and expose the hidden patterns (and players) fueling this hate.We get results that stick - so it never happens again.And right now, we do all this manually. Your gift helps us build smart tools so we can act even faster, connect cases across schools, and shut down hate before it spreads.Together, we can build a permanent shield against antisemitic hate in our schools and communities.Please consider making a tax-deductible contribution today.*If you'd like to make a significant contribution or a multiyear pledge please contact us at [email protected].
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Coalition of Organizations for Responsible Education
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Coalition of Organizations for Responsible Education
One Coalition. Many voices. Turning shared values into meaningful change.Our mission is to build a unified and principled coalition that equips parents and communities to uphold the C.O.R.E. commitments: strong academics, responsible governance, open inquiry, and classrooms free from political agendas.
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Our website

https://www.israelusa.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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