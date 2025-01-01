PeerK12 | An Israeli-American Civic Education Institute Program

Partners for Equality and Educational Responsibility (PeerK12)

We're parents ourselves - so we know what it's like to navigate the K-12 system and the frustrations of having your concerns trivialized or even ignored.

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The system is complicated, confusing, and cumbersome. Purposefully so. But we're here to help.

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We act like first responders to analyze incidents and enforce your civil rights to prevent hate from spreading - protecting victims within the K-12 system when it matters most.