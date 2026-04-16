Pelion High School Fine Arts Booster Club
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Our mission
The Pelion High School Fine Arts Booster Club supports and enhances music programs at Pelion High School through community events, fundraising, and student performances, fostering a love for the arts and providing enriching experiences for students.
Past events
Past events
Event
Bella Notte: A Night of Italian Flavor & Music
Apr 16, 6:30 - 8:30 PM EDT
600 Lydia Dr, Pelion, SC 29123, USA
Contact information
[email protected]
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