Pen of Mercy
organization logo

Pen of Mercy

Subscribe
Donate

Pen of Mercy

Our mission

Pen of Mercy provides vital aid to impoverished families, focusing on widows and orphans. Our mission includes monthly support, food packages, scholarships, and healthcare assistance, aiming to foster compassion and uplift communities in need.
More ways to support us
Feed the Poor & Refugee Families in Ramadan 2026!
Donation
Feed the Poor & Refugee Families in Ramadan 2026!
$4,335 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://penofmercy.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by