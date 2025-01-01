Pen of Mercy
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Pen of Mercy
Our mission
Pen of Mercy provides vital aid to impoverished families, focusing on widows and orphans. Our mission includes monthly support, food packages, scholarships, and healthcare assistance, aiming to foster compassion and uplift communities in need.
More ways to support us
Donation
Feed the Poor & Refugee Families in Ramadan 2026!
$4,335 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://penofmercy.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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