For over 60 years, Penn Acres Swim Club (PASC) has been a cherished part of our community — a place where families gather, friendships form, and summer memories are made. Today, we need your help to ensure that tradition continues.As a not-for-profit organization, we face many challenges. Times have changed, and like many community clubs, we are working hard to keep up. Memberships alone are no longer enough to sustain the pool’s operations, maintenance and necessary repairs. To preserve this community treasure for generations to come, we are reaching out to ask for your support.We've created an ongoing donation link to make it easy for anyone who loves PASC — past, present, or future — to contribute. Every donation, big or small, directly helps us maintain the pool, fund vital upgrades and keep this beloved space open for all to enjoy.Penn Acres has always been more than just a swim club — it's been the heart of our summers. With your help, it will continue to be.Donations can be mailed to the address below or you can donate directly through this link.Penn Acres Swim Club P.O. Box 694 New Castle, DE 19720 If you have any questions for us or ideas to help on our endeavor, our email is [email protected]
, The Penn Acres Swim Club Board*PASC is a not a for-profit and donations are not tax deductible*