Pennington Gap, Inc
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Pennington Gap, Inc

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Pennington Gap, Inc

Our mission

Pennington Gap, Inc. empowers children by providing safe learning environments, nutritious meals, and mentorship, fostering growth and opportunity for all families in the community. Together, we create pathways to brighter futures.
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Support Pennington Gap, Inc this Giving Tuesday!
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Support Pennington Gap, Inc this Giving Tuesday!
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Donate to Support Our Mission
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Donate to Support Our Mission
Your Support Drives Community GrowthPennington Gap Inc. is committed to giving every child a safe place to learn, grow, and thrive—no matter their background or circumstances. Your support provides tutoring, nutritious meals, mentorship, and the life-changing opportunities families in our community rely on. Every dollar becomes hope, stability, and a pathway to a brighter future for a child who needs it most. Join us in making a lasting impact—your generosity today creates tomorrow’s success stories.Together, we can foster a healthier and more educated community.Support community initiativesEnhance educational opportunitiesPromote health and economic stability
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Our website

https://penningtongap.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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