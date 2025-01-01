Pennington Gap, Inc

Donation

Donate to Support Our Mission

Your Support Drives Community GrowthPennington Gap Inc. is committed to giving every child a safe place to learn, grow, and thrive—no matter their background or circumstances. Your support provides tutoring, nutritious meals, mentorship, and the life-changing opportunities families in our community rely on. Every dollar becomes hope, stability, and a pathway to a brighter future for a child who needs it most. Join us in making a lasting impact—your generosity today creates tomorrow’s success stories.Together, we can foster a healthier and more educated community.Support community initiativesEnhance educational opportunitiesPromote health and economic stability