Pennsville Septemberfest Committee

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Pennsville Septemberfest Sweatshirts

Welcome to our online shop 🛍️When you purchase Septemberfest apparel, you’re doing more than just picking up a sweatshirt—you’re helping support a long-standing Pennsville tradition.All items are part of our annual fundraiser, with proceeds going directly toward making Septemberfest possible, including the parade, entertainment, activities in the park, and fireworks for the entire community to enjoy.We currently have a selection of sweatshirts available in various sizes and styles, with additional inventory being restocked leading up to and at Septemberfest. Any items not immediately available will be fulfilled as inventory is replenished.Items can be picked up at the Pennsville Recreation Office or during Septemberfest. Pickup details will be shared after your order is placed.Note: During checkout, you may see an optional tip that supports Zeffy, the platform we use to process donations and orders. This tip does not go to Septemberfest and can be adjusted to any amount, including zero.Thank you for supporting Septemberfest and helping us keep this tradition going strong!