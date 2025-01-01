Performa/Dance
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Performa/Dance

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Performa/Dance

Our mission

Performa/Dance, founded in Austin, Texas in 2014 by choreographer Jennifer Hart and dancer Edward Carr, presents exploratory, original dance work by women, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ choreographers.


Through imaginative and ever-evolving processes, we reconsider contemporary ballet outside its bounds, in dialogue with artists across disciplines.

Bringing our lived experience to performance, we strive to connect with audiences using dance as a conduit for human understanding and expression.

Events
Events
Bluegrass Junction
Event
Bluegrass Junction
Aug 14 - Aug 15 | 3 dates & times
501 W 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.performadance.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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