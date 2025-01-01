Performa/Dance, founded in Austin, Texas in 2014 by choreographer Jennifer Hart and dancer Edward Carr, presents exploratory, original dance work by women, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ choreographers.





Through imaginative and ever-evolving processes, we reconsider contemporary ballet outside its bounds, in dialogue with artists across disciplines.

Bringing our lived experience to performance, we strive to connect with audiences using dance as a conduit for human understanding and expression.