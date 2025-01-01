Perry Project Group
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Our mission
The Perry Project Group organizes events like Campbell Palooza III to unite the community through engaging activities while raising funds for local initiatives, fostering camaraderie and support for those in need.
Events
Events
Event
Campbell Palooza III
May 9, 5:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
5024 Monticello St NW, Canton, OH 44708, USA
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Event Sponsorship: Campbell Palooza III
Climb aboard mate! Sponsoring this event comes with perks.. each level includes free team entry to The Greatest Skill Tournament in Stark County.
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Contact information
[email protected]
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