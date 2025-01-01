Perry Project Group

Perry Project Group

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Our mission

The Perry Project Group organizes events like Campbell Palooza III to unite the community through engaging activities while raising funds for local initiatives, fostering camaraderie and support for those in need.
Events
Events
Campbell Palooza III
Event
Campbell Palooza III
May 9, 5:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
5024 Monticello St NW, Canton, OH 44708, USA
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More ways to support us
Event Sponsorship: Campbell Palooza III
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Event Sponsorship: Campbell Palooza III
Climb aboard mate! Sponsoring this event comes with perks.. each level includes free team entry to The Greatest Skill Tournament in Stark County.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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