Petoskey Montessori Childrens House
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Our mission
Petoskey Montessori Children's House fosters a nurturing environment for children to explore and learn through hands-on experiences, promoting independence, creativity, and a lifelong love of learning in alignment with Montessori principles.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Petoskey Montessori Annual Raffle 2026
Jun 3, 12:00 PM - Jun 10, 12:00 PM EDT
Our website
https://petoskeymontessori.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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