Petoskey Montessori Childrens House

Petoskey Montessori Childrens House

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Our mission

Petoskey Montessori Children's House fosters a nurturing environment for children to explore and learn through hands-on experiences, promoting independence, creativity, and a lifelong love of learning in alignment with Montessori principles.
Past events
Past events
Petoskey Montessori Annual Raffle 2026
Raffle
Petoskey Montessori Annual Raffle 2026
Jun 3, 12:00 PM - Jun 10, 12:00 PM EDT

Our website

https://petoskeymontessori.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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