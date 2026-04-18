PFLAG Rome Inc.

Donation

PFLAG Rome 2025-2026 Annual Membership

Why become a member of PFLAG Rome?PFLAG is free and volunteer-led. Support meetings are available to anyone; membership is not required to attend. Membership fees make PFLAG sustainable both locally and nationally.Raise your voice through voting. Each member has the opportunity to steer the work of local, regional, and national leadership during our elections.Each individual membership helps PFLAG (local and National) amplify our lobbying impact in legislature. Possible protection in future lawsuits, like what is currently happening in TexasBy joining through your local chapter, you receive national membership for just $15 ($50 if you join through the national website).Any donation over $15 stays with our Rome chapter, creating a foundation for continued local growth. How does PFLAG Rome utilize donations?Funds sustain our monthly support meetings for adults and teenagers.We provide important outreach and leadership through regular educational sessions and other involvement in our local community.We build resources for larger future projects in Rome and the surrounding area. Past donations have enabled us to hire a professional to conduct an LGBTQ+ Community Needs Assessment to ensure we focus our work on the areas of greatest need. How does your membership benefit PFLAG National?$15 of each membership goes to PFLAG National to support the work done across the country. Local chapters receive extra support when needed, and PFLAG Rome was very fortunate to receive a sizeable grant from PFLAG National to provide additional security at Rome Pride 2022. Our membership makes that possible.Funds allow valuable publications to be available for FREE on the pflag.org website. Funds support the continued sponsorship of PFLAG Connects: Communities (virtual support meetings tailored to the specific needs of military, African American, Latino, and AAPI families, grand parents, and parents of kids on the gender spectrum).