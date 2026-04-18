PFLAG Rome Inc.
organization logo

PFLAG Rome Inc.

Subscribe
Donate

PFLAG Rome Inc.

Our mission

PFLAG Rome Inc. supports LGBTQ+ individuals and their families through education, advocacy, and community engagement, fostering acceptance and understanding to create a safe and inclusive environment for all.
Past events
Past events
Star Crossed Ball: Prom 2026
Event
Star Crossed Ball: Prom 2026
Apr 18, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
305 Broad St, Rome, GA 30161, USA
Online Auction benefitting PFLAG Rome
Auction
Online Auction benefitting PFLAG Rome
Mar 27, 11:59 PM EDT
202 E 3rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161, USA
Mahj with Pride: an affirming afternoon with PFLAG Rome
Event
Mahj with Pride: an affirming afternoon with PFLAG Rome
Mar 22, 2:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
202 E 3rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161, USA
"American Teenager" by Nico Lang
Custom
"American Teenager" by Nico Lang
Jan 31, 12:00 PM - Feb 8, 4:00 PM EST
205 Riverside Pkwy NE, Rome, GA 30161, USA
More ways to support us
PFLAG Rome 2025-2026 Annual Membership
Donation
PFLAG Rome 2025-2026 Annual Membership
Why become a member of PFLAG Rome?PFLAG is free and volunteer-led. Support meetings are available to anyone; membership is not required to attend. Membership fees make PFLAG sustainable both locally and nationally.Raise your voice through voting. Each member has the opportunity to steer the work of local, regional, and national leadership during our elections.Each individual membership helps PFLAG (local and National) amplify our lobbying impact in legislature. Possible protection in future lawsuits, like what is currently happening in TexasBy joining through your local chapter, you receive national membership for just $15 ($50 if you join through the national website).Any donation over $15 stays with our Rome chapter, creating a foundation for continued local growth. How does PFLAG Rome utilize donations?Funds sustain our monthly support meetings for adults and teenagers.We provide important outreach and leadership through regular educational sessions and other involvement in our local community.We build resources for larger future projects in Rome and the surrounding area. Past donations have enabled us to hire a professional to conduct an LGBTQ+ Community Needs Assessment to ensure we focus our work on the areas of greatest need. How does your membership benefit PFLAG National?$15 of each membership goes to PFLAG National to support the work done across the country. Local chapters receive extra support when needed, and PFLAG Rome was very fortunate to receive a sizeable grant from PFLAG National to provide additional security at Rome Pride 2022. Our membership makes that possible.Funds allow valuable publications to be available for FREE on the pflag.org website. Funds support the continued sponsorship of PFLAG Connects: Communities (virtual support meetings tailored to the specific needs of military, African American, Latino, and AAPI families, grand parents, and parents of kids on the gender spectrum).
Donate today
Help our vulnerable neighbors
Donation
Help our vulnerable neighbors
Your gift helps our vulnerable neighbors find safety, community, and support.We’re reaching out because families right here in Rome are facing food insecurity today. Your donation—no matter the size—is a simple, powerful way to support our neighbors when they need it most. 100% of your gift supports individuals and families facing food insecurity by providing gift cards to local supermarkets, emergency funds for utilities, and taillight/headlight clinics. Join us in caring for Rome and being the change our community needs.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.pflagromega.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by