Phantom Regiment Inc

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Philip Hudspeth Calendar Fundraiser

When you purchase a day on my calendar, you are directly supporting my journey with Phantom Regiment! Your donation helps cover important costs like travel, meals, equipment, and the incredible instruction we receive every day. Being part of this corps means pushing myself to grow as a performer and as a person, and your support makes that possible. Every day you choose shows that you believe in what we are working so hard to achieve. Thank you for helping me be part of something truly special this season!