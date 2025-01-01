Phantom Regiment Inc

Phantom Regiment Inc

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Our mission

Phantom Regiment Inc empowers young performers through music and marching arts, fostering personal growth and teamwork. They provide educational opportunities and support for members, enhancing their skills and experiences in a collaborative environment.
More ways to support us
Philip Hudspeth Calendar Fundraiser
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Philip Hudspeth Calendar Fundraiser
When you purchase a day on my calendar, you are directly supporting my journey with Phantom Regiment! Your donation helps cover important costs like travel, meals, equipment, and the incredible instruction we receive every day. Being part of this corps means pushing myself to grow as a performer and as a person, and your support makes that possible. Every day you choose shows that you believe in what we are working so hard to achieve. Thank you for helping me be part of something truly special this season!
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Caden Thompson Calendar Fundraiser
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Caden Thompson Calendar Fundraiser
When you purchase a day on my calendar, you are directly supporting my journey with Phantom Regiment! Your donation helps cover important costs like travel, meals, equipment, and the incredible instruction we receive every day. Being part of this corps means pushing myself to grow as a performer and as a person, and your support makes that possible. Every day you choose shows that you believe in what we are working so hard to achieve. Thank you for helping me be part of something truly special this season!
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Jackson Martin Calendar Fundraiser
Shop
Jackson Martin Calendar Fundraiser
When you purchase a day on my calendar, you are directly supporting my journey with Phantom Regiment! Your donation helps cover important costs like travel, meals, equipment, and the incredible instruction we receive every day. Being part of this corps means pushing myself to grow as a performer and as a person, and your support makes that possible. Every day you choose shows that you believe in what we are working so hard to achieve. Thank you for helping me be part of something truly special this season!
View shop

Our website

https://regiment.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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