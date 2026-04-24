Phelps Arts Center
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Our mission
Phelps Arts Center fosters creativity and community engagement through diverse art programs, workshops, and exhibitions, aiming to inspire and connect individuals of all ages through the transformative power of the arts.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Terrarium Building Class with joiFUL 🪴
May 26, 6:00 PM - May 28, 8:00 PM EDT
15 Church St, Phelps, NY 14532, USA
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Event
An Afternoon of Connection, Guidance, and Messages with Medium Cindy Lane Newcomb 🔮
Jun 7, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
15 Church St, Phelps, NY 14532, USA
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Event
A Night of Laughter at the Phelps Arts Center - Comedy Night featuring Dan Kulp 🌟
Jun 12, 7:30 - 9:30 PM EDT
15 Church St, Phelps, NY 14532, USA
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Our website
https://www.phelpsartscenter.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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