Phelps Arts Center

Phelps Arts Center

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Our mission

Phelps Arts Center fosters creativity and community engagement through diverse art programs, workshops, and exhibitions, aiming to inspire and connect individuals of all ages through the transformative power of the arts.
Events
Events
Terrarium Building Class with joiFUL 🪴
Event
Terrarium Building Class with joiFUL 🪴
May 26, 6:00 PM - May 28, 8:00 PM EDT
15 Church St, Phelps, NY 14532, USA
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An Afternoon of Connection, Guidance, and Messages with Medium Cindy Lane Newcomb 🔮
Event
An Afternoon of Connection, Guidance, and Messages with Medium Cindy Lane Newcomb 🔮
Jun 7, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
15 Church St, Phelps, NY 14532, USA
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A Night of Laughter at the Phelps Arts Center - Comedy Night featuring Dan Kulp 🌟
Event
A Night of Laughter at the Phelps Arts Center - Comedy Night featuring Dan Kulp 🌟
Jun 12, 7:30 - 9:30 PM EDT
15 Church St, Phelps, NY 14532, USA
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Our website

https://www.phelpsartscenter.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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