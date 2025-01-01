Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity

Shop

Phi Gamma Delta Super Bowl Squares

For $20 you will receive 1 square for the game with 4 chances to win. With each square you will receive one number for each team. Each square will include one number between 0 and 9. The person who owns the square with the matching score for each team at the end of the quarter wins the prize for that quarter. The locations of the teams, numbers and Person's square will be randomly generated by the program. No need to pick a square on the pool.For example, after you bought a ticket, you randomly got selected 7 for Kansas City Chiefs and 1 for Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If your numbers match each team’s 2-digit point at the end of any quarter, you will win the prize for that given quarter. Kansas City Chiefs have 17 points in the third quarter and Tampa Bay Bucs have 21 points. So, whoever has the square that has 7 for chiefs and 1 for Tampa Bay gets the prize. The payout per quarter will be $100 for the first quarter, $150 for the second, $200 for the third, and $400 for the end of the game.