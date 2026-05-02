Phi Phi Chapter Of Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc

Phi Phi Chapter Of Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc

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Our mission

The Phi Phi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc empowers future nurses through scholarships and community health initiatives, fostering leadership and service among its members to enhance healthcare access and education in local communities.
Events
Events
Phi Phi Retreat
Custom
Phi Phi Retreat
Jun 7, 2:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
640 Broad St, Sumter, SC 29150, USA
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More ways to support us
Luncheon Vendor Space and Ads
Donation
Luncheon Vendor Space and Ads
Vendor Space/ AdsSupport our mission of Service for Humanity by becoming a vendor or purchasing an ad. Your contribution helps us expand our community impact while giving your organization meaningful visibility and recognition.
Donate today
Sponsorship Packages
Donation
Sponsorship Packages
Sponsorship OpportunitiesSupport our mission of Service for Humanity by becoming an event sponsor. Your contribution helps us expand our community impact while giving your organization meaningful visibility and recognition.🌟 Platinum Sponsorship — $1,500Includes:• Full‑page ad in the Souvenir Journal• Logo on social media. • Five tickets to the scholarship luncheon• Vendor table at the scholarship luncheon✨Gold Sponsorship — $1,000Includes:• Half‑page ad in the Souvenir Journal• Logo on social media.• Three scholarship luncheon tickets• Vendor table at the scholarship luncheon💚 Silver Sponsorship — $500Includes:• scholarshipQuarter‑page ad in the Souvenir Journal• Logo on social media• Two scholarship luncheon tickets
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Phi Phi Chapter Dues
Membership
Phi Phi Chapter Dues
Phi Phi Chapter dues are $385. Please pay dues in full by December 14, 2025.
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Our website

https://phiphichapterchietaphi.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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