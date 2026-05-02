Phi Phi Chapter Of Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc

Donation

Sponsorship Packages

Sponsorship OpportunitiesSupport our mission of Service for Humanity by becoming an event sponsor. Your contribution helps us expand our community impact while giving your organization meaningful visibility and recognition.🌟 Platinum Sponsorship — $1,500Includes:• Full‑page ad in the Souvenir Journal• Logo on social media. • Five tickets to the scholarship luncheon• Vendor table at the scholarship luncheon✨Gold Sponsorship — $1,000Includes:• Half‑page ad in the Souvenir Journal• Logo on social media.• Three scholarship luncheon tickets• Vendor table at the scholarship luncheon💚 Silver Sponsorship — $500Includes:• scholarshipQuarter‑page ad in the Souvenir Journal• Logo on social media• Two scholarship luncheon tickets