Phi Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated
Subscribe
Our mission
The Phi Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. empowers communities through educational programs, health initiatives, and cultural enrichment, fostering sisterhood and service to enhance the quality of life for all.
Events
Events
Event
New Member Luncheon
Jun 7, 1:30 - 3:30 PM CDT
700 Student Center Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.phixiomega.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by