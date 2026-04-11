Philharmonic Orchestra Patrons Inc
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Philharmonic Orchestra Patrons Inc

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Philharmonic Orchestra Patrons Inc

Our mission

Philharmonic Orchestra Patrons Inc enhances community engagement through accessible orchestral music, supporting students and enriching performances. Their mission is to foster a love for music by providing opportunities for learning and collaboration.
Events
Events
PCNO Summer Intensive
Event
PCNO Summer Intensive
Jun 2 - Aug 11 | 6 dates & times
11800 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73162, USA
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More ways to support us
Buy a Day in January to send me to Colorado!
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Buy a Day in January to send me to Colorado!
Buy a Day in January and help send our students to Colorado, where we will be rehearsing in the mountains with the CU Boulder conductor Gary Lewis!🎻✈Your purchase directly backs Philharmonic Orchestra Patrons Inc’s mission to make orchestral music more accessible, from public concerts to the simple things needed to make our program great! Choose a day (or more than one!), add your name, and be part of the journey that brings richer, more engaging performances home to our community.
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PCN Solo and Ensemble Fees
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PCN Solo and Ensemble Fees
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PC North Performing Arts Community Partner Sponsorships
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PC North Performing Arts Community Partner Sponsorships
Welcome to our sponsorship platform! 🛍️This Community Partner Fundraiser is organized by the Putnam City North Orchestra Booster Club, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, in support of the Putnam City North Performing Arts Center. Proceeds from this fundraiser directly support student performances, educational programming, equipment, and facility needs that enhance access to high-quality arts education for all students.Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.Hundreds of families will be attending this show and your advertisement will be seen in our programs! These students will be working to put on a top notch production and your help to accomplish this is the only we way can do it! Productions like these require a substantial amount of resources that our school system does not budget for. Your purchase amount of ______________ is tax deductible and this is your receipt. 100% of your donation will go to the student selling the advertisement in helping them cover their goal amount to fundraise!Thank your for your generous support! 🌟Putnam City North Philharmonic Orchestra Patrons Inc
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Our website

https://www.pcnorchestra.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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