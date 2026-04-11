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PC North Performing Arts Community Partner Sponsorships

Welcome to our sponsorship platform! 🛍️This Community Partner Fundraiser is organized by the Putnam City North Orchestra Booster Club, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, in support of the Putnam City North Performing Arts Center. Proceeds from this fundraiser directly support student performances, educational programming, equipment, and facility needs that enhance access to high-quality arts education for all students.Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.Hundreds of families will be attending this show and your advertisement will be seen in our programs! These students will be working to put on a top notch production and your help to accomplish this is the only we way can do it! Productions like these require a substantial amount of resources that our school system does not budget for. Your purchase amount of ______________ is tax deductible and this is your receipt. 100% of your donation will go to the student selling the advertisement in helping them cover their goal amount to fundraise!Thank your for your generous support! 🌟Putnam City North Philharmonic Orchestra Patrons Inc