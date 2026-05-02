Philipsburg Believers Fellowship

Philipsburg Believers Fellowship

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Our mission

Philipsburg Believers Fellowship fosters community through faith-based outreach and education, supporting the spiritual and educational growth of children in the Philipsburg area.
Past events
Past events
Chicken BBQ
Custom
Chicken BBQ
May 2, 10:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
School Fund
Donation
School Fund
Thank you for donating to our vision for a Christ centered school! Your help will enhance our ability to grow and provide great education for our future leaders.God Bless You!
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Philipsburg Christian School Tuition
Membership
Philipsburg Christian School Tuition
May the Lord bless you for your consistent contribution to help with our schools expenses.Your tuition covers the cost of our schools: Administration & Maintenance cost. Thank you for choosing to be part of our school. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀
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Mission Support
Donation
Mission Support
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟 At Philipsburg Believers Fellowship, we know that change starts with people like you. Your donation to our mission fund will be used to help support: Local Missions: Helping someone or organization in the local community. Foreign Missions: From clothing & feeding needy children to bible distribution. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all. With your donation you will be helping to give How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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