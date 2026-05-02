Donation

Mission Support

🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟 At Philipsburg Believers Fellowship, we know that change starts with people like you. Your donation to our mission fund will be used to help support: Local Missions: Helping someone or organization in the local community. Foreign Missions: From clothing & feeding needy children to bible distribution. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all. With your donation you will be helping to give How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.