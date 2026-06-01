Membership

Phoenix Regional Office Employee Association Membership

We are excited to invite you to become a member of the Phoenix Regional Office Employee Association! Joining the association not only grants you access to exclusive benefits, but your membership also directly supports our mission to make a positive impact within our community.As a member, you’ll enjoy exclusive perks, including:Discounted raffle ticketsBirthday Recognition BasketWork Anniversary BasketDiscounted food tickets…and much more!By coming together, we can support one another, celebrate important milestones, and help shape a positive work environment for all. Thank you for considering being part of our cause. Together, we truly can make a difference.Are you ready to make a positive impact? Start your journey by becoming a member today!