Phoenix Regional Office Employee Association
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Phoenix Regional Office Employee Association

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Phoenix Regional Office Employee Association

Our mission

The Phoenix Regional Office Employee Association supports community initiatives through fundraising and engagement. By shopping at our online store, you contribute directly to our mission of making a positive impact in the community.
Events
Events
Phoenix Regional Office Employee Association's Freedom 250 Raffle
Raffle
Phoenix Regional Office Employee Association's Freedom 250 Raffle
Jun 1, 6:00 AM - Jun 24, 9:00 AM MST
View raffle
Holiday Party
Event
Holiday Party
Dec 19, 6:00 - 10:00 PM MST
2000 W Westcourt Way, Tempe, AZ 85282, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Phoenix Regional Office Employee Association's Shop
Shop
Phoenix Regional Office Employee Association's Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Phoenix Regional Office Employee Association
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Donate to Support Employees
Donation
Donate to Support Employees
$0 of $1,000 goal
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Phoenix Regional Office Employee Association Membership
Membership
Phoenix Regional Office Employee Association Membership
We are excited to invite you to become a member of the Phoenix Regional Office Employee Association! Joining the association not only grants you access to exclusive benefits, but your membership also directly supports our mission to make a positive impact within our community.As a member, you’ll enjoy exclusive perks, including:Discounted raffle ticketsBirthday Recognition BasketWork Anniversary BasketDiscounted food tickets…and much more!By coming together, we can support one another, celebrate important milestones, and help shape a positive work environment for all. Thank you for considering being part of our cause. Together, we truly can make a difference.Are you ready to make a positive impact? Start your journey by becoming a member today!
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Contact information

[email protected]
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