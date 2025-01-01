PHUHS LAX BOOSTER CLUB INC
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PHUHS LAX BOOSTER CLUB INC

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PHUHS LAX BOOSTER CLUB INC

Our mission

The PHUHS LAX Booster Club supports the Boy’s Lacrosse program, empowering young athletes to reach their potential. Membership fuels our mission, strengthens the team, and fosters a legacy of excellence on and off the field.
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Membership
PHUHS LAX BOOSTER CLUB INC Memberships 2026
Join the PHUHS LAX Booster Club Family Today! 🥍Support the PHUHS Boy’s Lacrosse program and help our players reach their full potential. By becoming a member, you’re not just joining a club – you’re making a real difference in the lives of these young athletes. 💪Your membership fuels our mission, strengthens our team, and fosters a legacy of excellence. Together, we can achieve greatness both on and off the field. 🚀Let’s make an impact – together!Click below to join the PHUHS LAX Booster Club and start your journey today.PHUHS LAX BOOSTER CLUB INC
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Contact information

[email protected]
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