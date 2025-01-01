Membership

PHUHS LAX BOOSTER CLUB INC Memberships 2026

Join the PHUHS LAX Booster Club Family Today! 🥍Support the PHUHS Boy’s Lacrosse program and help our players reach their full potential. By becoming a member, you’re not just joining a club – you’re making a real difference in the lives of these young athletes. 💪Your membership fuels our mission, strengthens our team, and fosters a legacy of excellence. Together, we can achieve greatness both on and off the field. 🚀Let’s make an impact – together!Click below to join the PHUHS LAX Booster Club and start your journey today.PHUHS LAX BOOSTER CLUB INC