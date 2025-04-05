Piedmont (NC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

Piedmont (NC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

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Our mission

The Piedmont (NC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated empowers communities through education, health initiatives, and cultural enrichment, fostering leadership and service among women of color to enhance the quality of life for all.
Past events
Past events
Event
Links Day At The Races White Rose Brunch 2025
Apr 5, 11:00 AM - Apr 6, 2:00 PM EDT

Our website

https://www.piedmontlinksinc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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