Piedmont (NC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated
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Our mission
The Piedmont (NC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated empowers communities through education, health initiatives, and cultural enrichment, fostering leadership and service among women of color to enhance the quality of life for all.
Past events
Past events
Event
Links Day At The Races White Rose Brunch 2025
Apr 5, 11:00 AM - Apr 6, 2:00 PM EDT
Our website
https://www.piedmontlinksinc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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