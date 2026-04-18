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26.TRUE 2026

26.TRUE 2026 celebrates movement, community, and the stories we carry when we run 🏃🏾‍♀️. Your purchase supports PIONEERS Run Crew’s mission to build an inclusive space where neighbors train together, look out for each other, and stay active.Every item in this shop helps us host open community runs, wellness workshops, and gatherings that welcome all paces and backgrounds. Thank you for lacing up with us and keeping this crew running strong ❤️.All proceeds will go to supporting the PIONEERS Run Crew Community! PIONEERS Run Crew is fiscally sponsored by the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative (DSNI). All donations are made to DSNI and restricted for use by PIONEERS Run Crew.