Pirate Parents Of Swansboro Middle School

Pirate Parents Of Swansboro Middle School

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Our mission

Pirate Parents of Swansboro Middle School supports students and staff through fundraising for teacher luncheons, classroom support, student activities, family events, and special projects, enhancing the learning environment.
More ways to support us
JS2S BINGO Fundraiser
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JS2S BINGO Fundraiser
$55 of $500 goal
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8th Grade Celebrations 🎉
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8th Grade Celebrations 🎉
Celebrate our 8th graders as they finish their Swansboro Middle School journey 🎓 We are currently seeking monetary donations, physical item donations, and volunteers for two special events:8th Grade Dance – May 228th Grade Field Day – June 5Monetary donations will go directly to the PTO and will be used 100% to support these celebrations. Every contribution, big or small, helps us create a fun, memorable experience for our students.If you’d like to donate items or volunteer your time, please sign up using the links below:Field Day: https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/10C0A4EAAAE2EA2F4C07-63412968-8thgradeDance: https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/10C0A4EAAAE2EA2F4C07-63350993-8thgradeThank you for helping us celebrate! 🎉
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Contact information

[email protected]
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