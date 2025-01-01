Pirate Parents Of Swansboro Middle School

Donation

8th Grade Celebrations 🎉

Celebrate our 8th graders as they finish their Swansboro Middle School journey 🎓 We are currently seeking monetary donations, physical item donations, and volunteers for two special events:8th Grade Dance – May 228th Grade Field Day – June 5Monetary donations will go directly to the PTO and will be used 100% to support these celebrations. Every contribution, big or small, helps us create a fun, memorable experience for our students.If you’d like to donate items or volunteer your time, please sign up using the links below:Field Day: https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/10C0A4EAAAE2EA2F4C07-63412968-8thgradeDance: https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/10C0A4EAAAE2EA2F4C07-63350993-8thgradeThank you for helping us celebrate! 🎉