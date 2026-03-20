Mother's Day Honorariums & Memorials
During the Mother’s Day season, many in our church family choose to give special gifts in honor or memory of mothers and other women who have made a lasting impact on their lives. These Mother’s Day honorariums and memorials are a meaningful way to express gratitude for the love, faith, and influence of these special women.These gifts are typically given in addition to regular tithes and offerings and help further God’s Kingdom through the ongoing ministries of Pisgah ARP Church. If you would like to participate, please submit your donation by May 5. Order forms are available in the church office, or you may give online.