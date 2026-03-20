Donation

Easter Honorariums & Memorials

During the Easter season, many in our church family choose to give special gifts in honor or memory of loved ones and others who have deeply impacted their lives. These Easter honorariums and memorials are a meaningful way to celebrate the hope of the Resurrection while giving thanks for the faith, love, and legacy of those who have shaped us.These gifts are typically given in addition to regular tithes and offerings and help further God’s Kingdom through the ongoing ministries of Pisgah ARP Church. What a beautiful way to proclaim the joy of Easter while investing in the work of Christ’s Church.