Pisgah ARP Church
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Pisgah ARP Church

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Pisgah ARP Church

Our mission

Pisgah ARP Church is dedicated to glorifying God through worship, teaching, and community service, fostering spiritual growth and outreach in the local community.
Events
Events
Quest Middle School Conference
Event
Quest Middle School Conference
Jun 15, 5:00 PM - Jun 20, 6:00 PM EDT
500 Pine Dr, Flat Rock, NC 28731, USA
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Pisgah Kids VBS 2026 Pre-registration
Event
Pisgah Kids VBS 2026 Pre-registration
Jun 21, 6:15 PM - Jun 25, 7:45 PM EDT
3600 Linwood Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052, USA
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Horizon High School Conference
Event
Horizon High School Conference
Jun 22, 5:00 PM - Jun 26, 6:00 PM EDT
500 Pine Dr, Flat Rock, NC 28731, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Easter Honorariums & Memorials
Donation
Easter Honorariums & Memorials
During the Easter season, many in our church family choose to give special gifts in honor or memory of loved ones and others who have deeply impacted their lives. These Easter honorariums and memorials are a meaningful way to celebrate the hope of the Resurrection while giving thanks for the faith, love, and legacy of those who have shaped us.These gifts are typically given in addition to regular tithes and offerings and help further God’s Kingdom through the ongoing ministries of Pisgah ARP Church. What a beautiful way to proclaim the joy of Easter while investing in the work of Christ’s Church.
Donate today
Mother's Day Honorariums & Memorials
Donation
Mother's Day Honorariums & Memorials
During the Mother’s Day season, many in our church family choose to give special gifts in honor or memory of mothers and other women who have made a lasting impact on their lives. These Mother’s Day honorariums and memorials are a meaningful way to express gratitude for the love, faith, and influence of these special women.These gifts are typically given in addition to regular tithes and offerings and help further God’s Kingdom through the ongoing ministries of Pisgah ARP Church. If you would like to participate, please submit your donation by May 5. Order forms are available in the church office, or you may give online.
Donate today
Father's Day Honorariums & Memorials
Donation
Father's Day Honorariums & Memorials
For Father's Day, many in our church family choose to give special gifts in honor or memory of fathers and other men who have made a lasting impact on their lives. These Father's Day honorariums and memorials are a meaningful way to express gratitude for the love, faith, and influence of these special women.These gifts are typically given in addition to regular tithes and offerings and help further God’s Kingdom through the ongoing ministries of Pisgah ARP Church. If you would like to participate, please submit your donation by June 14. Order forms are available in the church office, or you may give online.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.pisgaharpchurch.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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