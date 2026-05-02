Platypus Adventures
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Platypus Adventures

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Platypus Adventures

Our mission

Platypus Adventures empowers individuals with developmental disabilities through adaptive events. Our mission is to promote fitness, confidence, and community by providing opportunities for athletes of all abilities to participate and thrive.
More ways to support us
Platypus Tri Festival 2026
Donation
Platypus Tri Festival 2026
$8,196 of $30,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.platypusadventures.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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