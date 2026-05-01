Pleasant Hill Newton Township Fire Association
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Our mission
The Pleasant Hill Newton Township Fire Association is dedicated to enhancing community safety through fire prevention, education, and emergency response services. We engage the community with events like the Chicken BBQ to support our mission.
Events
Events
Event
2026 Spring Chicken BBQ
May 31, 11:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
8 W High St, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359, USA
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More ways to support us
Custom
Soda Fund
$0.50 Soda Fund
Learn more
Contact information
[email protected]
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