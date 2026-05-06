Plum High School Cheerleading Boosters
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Our mission
Plum High School Cheerleading Boosters support the cheerleading team by raising funds for uniforms, equipment, and activities, fostering school spirit and teamwork among students.
Events
Events
Custom
Clothing Deposit
May 6, 4:00 PM - Jun 6, 8:00 PM EDT
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Custom
Camp Deposit
May 6, 4:00 PM - Jun 6, 8:00 PM EDT
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More ways to support us
Donation
Nothing Bundt Cakes Fundraiser
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Donation
Payment #2
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Donation
Triangle Hoagie Fundraiser
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Contact information
[email protected]
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