The Plymouth FP Softball Diamond Club supports Plymouth High School's softball program by collecting booster fees and raffle ticket prepayments, ensuring players have the resources needed for a successful season.
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Booster Fees
Softball Booster Club PaymentsThis shop is used to collect required Plymouth High School softball booster fees and required prepayment for raffle tickets for the current season.Please select the 2026 Booster Fees and Prepaid Cow Raffle ticket options and complete all requested player information to ensure your payment is properly credited.