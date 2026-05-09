Sales are now closed for the SPS Mother's Day Weekend Flower Fundraiser.Sales closed. Any sales made after Thursday, May 7th will not be honored. See below for updates on pickup sites:Aki Kurose - 3928 S Graham St 9:30-11:30AMArbor Heights - MOVED TO DENNY!Beacon Hill - 2025 14th Ave S 10:30-12:30PMCedar Park - 3737 NE 135th St 9:00-11:00AMDenny - 2601 SW Kenyon St 10:00-NoonDunlap - 4525 S Cloverdale St 9:00-11:00AMFairmount - MOVED TO DENNY! Hawthorne - 4100 39th Ave S 10:00-NoonJames Baldwin - 11725 1st Ave NE 9:00-11:00AMLafayette -MOVED TO DENNY! Lawton -NO LONGER AVAILABLE AS A PICKUP SITELaurelhurst - 4530 46th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105 10:00-NoonLeschi - 135 32nd Ave 9:00-11:00AMLoyal Heights - 7735 25th Ave NW 9:30-11:30AMMcDonald International Elementary - 144 NE 54th St 10:00-NoonMontlake - 2409 22nd Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 9:30-11:30AMThornton Creek - 7712 40th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 9:30-11:30AM********************************Welcome to the SPS Mother's Day Weekend Flower Fundraiser!This mutual aid fundraiser helps schools raise funds while supporting local Hmong flower farmers and other Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) farmers impacted by the December 2025 floods.How Does The Fundraiser Work?Customers purchase bouquets (1 Bouquet $60 or 2 bouquets for $100). Designate during checkout a school of your choice to receive a $10 donation. Another $10 will go to a pool for Title I schools. Customers pickup at one of 17 locations on Saturday, May 9th. Volunteers host pickup! The PNW BIPOC Farmland Trust, a 501c3, will issue checks to the schools and the Southeast Seattle Education Coalition, which will manage the l distribution of pool funds to Title I schools.When Will Flowers Be Available for Pick-Up?Customers will select a pickup location from the list when they check-out online. Pickup at one of 15 pickup sites Saturday May 9, 2026 will occur during a 2-hour block of time. Customers will receive a reminder email with their pickup Instructions a few days prior and the evening before!*Deliveries can be arranged for a small fee. Must be within Seattle city limits only.Who is Organizing the Fundraiser?Friendly Hmong Farms is a Hmong-led social enterprise supporting BIPOC farmers through market access and technical assistance.PNW BIPOC Farmland Trust is 501c3 not-for-profit working to support BIPOC farmers and protect farmland access across the Pacific Northwest.SESEC is coalition of more than 50 community-based organizations, schools and parents/caregivers working together for just and equitable education.For more info about participating schools or organizing pickup logistics: Nancy Vue Tran: [email protected]