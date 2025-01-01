Po Mounties Youth Basketball

Po Mounties Youth Basketball

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Our mission

Po Mounties Youth Basketball fosters youth development through basketball, emphasizing skill-building, teamwork, and confidence. We provide affordable clinics and gear, ensuring every child has the opportunity to play and grow in a supportive environment.
Events
Events
2026 P-O Youth Summer Basketball Camp
Event
2026 P-O Youth Summer Basketball Camp
Jun 1, 8:00 AM - Jun 5, 12:00 PM EDT
502 Philips St, Philipsburg, PA 16866, USA
Get your tickets
2026 JH Summer League
Event
2026 JH Summer League
Jul 14, 6:00 - 8:15 PM EDT
650 Beech St, Curwensville, PA 16833, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Apples, Apples, Everywhere!
Raffle
Apples, Apples, Everywhere!
Enter our “Apples, Apples, Everywhere!” lottery 🍎🏀 to support Po Mounties Youth Basketball. Your entry helps keep our clinics, gear, and gym time affordable so every kid who loves the game has a place on the court.Each ticket is a simple way to back youth players as they build skills, learn teamwork, and grow their confidence. Fill out the form, pick your entries, and you’re in the draw.Bundle includes: -Apple Watch-Apple Ipad-Apple Laptop-Apple Airtags-Apple Headphones**only 350 chances available!
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PO Mounties Youth Basketball's Raffle 2026
Raffle
PO Mounties Youth Basketball's Raffle 2026
Join our nonprofit's raffle for a chance to win big while supporting our mission too! Your participation is not only a chance to win prizes, but also plays a vital role in supporting our mission. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community. 🎟️Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨
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Our website

https://www.mountiesyouthbasketball.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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