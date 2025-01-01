Raffle

Apples, Apples, Everywhere!

Enter our “Apples, Apples, Everywhere!” lottery 🍎🏀 to support Po Mounties Youth Basketball. Your entry helps keep our clinics, gear, and gym time affordable so every kid who loves the game has a place on the court.Each ticket is a simple way to back youth players as they build skills, learn teamwork, and grow their confidence. Fill out the form, pick your entries, and you’re in the draw.Bundle includes: -Apple Watch-Apple Ipad-Apple Laptop-Apple Airtags-Apple Headphones**only 350 chances available!