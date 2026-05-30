Ponds Reformed Church Of Oakland
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Our mission
Ponds Reformed Church of Oakland fosters community through worship, service, and outreach. They aim to support local needs, such as the Ponds Food Pantry, while promoting spiritual growth and connection among members and the wider community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Ray Cordell Concert
May 30, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
341 Ramapo Valley Rd, Oakland, NJ 07436, USA
Our website
https://www.pondsnj.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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