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The Port Authority Police Emerald Society is a 501(c)(3) registered not for profit fraternal organization established in 1965 to promote a social and fraternal spirit among its members. The Society also looks to recognize and promote the contributions of our ancestors as well as the Gaelic culture and accomplishments of Irish Americans.Every dollar of your donation goes to a charitable endeavor which includes supporting Police Officers in need, brother and sister fraternal organizations, member benefits and events, our scholarship program, and other worthy registered charities.We know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, safer, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Join: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable. All donors will receive a tax deductible form with a personalized thank you letter.