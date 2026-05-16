Event

PCS Cheer Registration Fall 2026

Fall 2026 Port City Supreme Cheer Registration – NOW OPEN! 📣Join one of the most exciting and competitive cheer programs in the area! Port City Supreme Cheer is now accepting registrations for the Fall 2026 season, offering both sideline cheer and competitive cheer opportunities for athletes of all experience levels.Whether your athlete is brand new to cheer or looking to elevate their skills, our program focuses on strong fundamentals, teamwork, confidence, and performance excellence in a positive, high-energy environment.Program Highlights:Sideline cheer supporting Port City football teamsCompetitive cheer opportunities for athletes ready to performSkill development in motions, jumps, stunts, tumbling, and performanceExperienced, dedicated coaching staffEmphasis on discipline, confidence, and team cultureRegistration Details:Early Bird Special: $150Early Bird Deadline: May 30, 2026Uniform Cost: Included in registrationImportant Notes:Practice schedules and locations will be shared at a later dateAthletes will be placed on teams based on age and skill levelSpots are limited, so early registration is encouragedWhy Choose Port City Supreme Cheer?At Port City Supreme, we don’t just cheer — we build athletes. Our program is designed to push each participant to grow, perform, and represent with pride.Ready to Join?Secure your spot today and be part of something special this fall.An email will be sent after payment is processed with registration forms for completion.Train Hard. Perform Strong. Reign Supreme.