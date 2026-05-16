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Port City Supreme
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Our mission

The purpose of Port City Supreme is to use youth travel football and cheer to develop well rounded young athletes; to promote academics, sportsmanship, teamwork, respect, discipline, and physical fitness in a safe and positive environment.

Events
Events
PCS Spring 2026 Cheer Camp 📣
Event
PCS Spring 2026 Cheer Camp 📣
May 30, 10:00 - 12:00 PM EDT
2235 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28401, USA
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PCS Spring 2026 65" TV Raffle
Raffle
PCS Spring 2026 65" TV Raffle
May 16, 4:00 PM - May 30, 11:55 PM EDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
PCS Cheer Registration Fall 2026
Event
PCS Cheer Registration Fall 2026
Fall 2026 Port City Supreme Cheer Registration – NOW OPEN! 📣Join one of the most exciting and competitive cheer programs in the area! Port City Supreme Cheer is now accepting registrations for the Fall 2026 season, offering both sideline cheer and competitive cheer opportunities for athletes of all experience levels.Whether your athlete is brand new to cheer or looking to elevate their skills, our program focuses on strong fundamentals, teamwork, confidence, and performance excellence in a positive, high-energy environment.Program Highlights:Sideline cheer supporting Port City football teamsCompetitive cheer opportunities for athletes ready to performSkill development in motions, jumps, stunts, tumbling, and performanceExperienced, dedicated coaching staffEmphasis on discipline, confidence, and team cultureRegistration Details:Early Bird Special: $150Early Bird Deadline: May 30, 2026Uniform Cost: Included in registrationImportant Notes:Practice schedules and locations will be shared at a later dateAthletes will be placed on teams based on age and skill levelSpots are limited, so early registration is encouragedWhy Choose Port City Supreme Cheer?At Port City Supreme, we don’t just cheer — we build athletes. Our program is designed to push each participant to grow, perform, and represent with pride.Ready to Join?Secure your spot today and be part of something special this fall.An email will be sent after payment is processed with registration forms for completion.Train Hard. Perform Strong. Reign Supreme.
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Support Port City Supreme 🏈
Donation
Support Port City Supreme 🏈
Port City Supreme is more than a team—it’s a movement built right here in the city, focused on developing the next generation of athletes on and off the field. This is about building something bigger than football: discipline, confidence, leadership, and opportunity for every player who puts on the PCS uniform.As a new organization, we’re laying the foundation from the ground up. Your support helps us provide essential resources like helmets, uniforms, equipment, field space, insurance, and league participation—everything needed to create a safe, competitive, and high-level experience for our athletes.We’re committed to keeping registration costs as low as possible so every athlete who has the ability and desire to play at the next level has the chance to be part of something special. That’s where you come in.When you support Port City Supreme, you’re not just making a tax deductible donation—you’re investing in young athletes, strengthening our community, and helping us build a program that represents hard work, pride, and excellence.Tap in. Stand with the squad. Help PCS reign SUPREME! 💪🏈🏅🏆
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Contact information

[email protected]

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