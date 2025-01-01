Port Hueneme Police Explorers Post 9988 Inc
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Port Hueneme Police Explorers Post 9988 Inc
Our mission
The Port Hueneme Police Explorers Post 9988 empowers youth through hands-on law enforcement training, fostering leadership, community service, and personal growth. Our mission is to develop future leaders while building strong community ties.
Events
Events
Event
Hueneme Beach Car Show - Vendor
Jun 14, 7:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
600 Ocean View Dr, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Hueneme Beach Car Show
Jun 14, 10:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
600 Ocean View Dr, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.phpdexplorers.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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