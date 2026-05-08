Portland Drama Club fosters creativity and community through theatrical arts, providing opportunities for youth to engage in performance, develop skills, and build confidence while producing engaging and inclusive shows.
Past events
Past events
Custom
Wonka Candy Sales
May 8, 4:00 PM - May 9, 4:00 PM EDT
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Portland Drama Club's Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Happy shopping! 🌟Portland Drama Club