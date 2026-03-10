Portland Greendrinks
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Portland Greendrinks

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Portland Greendrinks

Our mission

Portland Greendrinks connects environmentally conscious individuals through monthly networking events, fostering community engagement and collaboration to promote sustainability and green initiatives in the Portland area.
Events
Events
June 2026 Portland Greendrinks ft Maine Brewers' Guild
Event
June 2026 Portland Greendrinks ft Maine Brewers' Guild
Jun 9, 5:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
144 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Support Portland Greendrinks
Donation
Support Portland Greendrinks
Portland Greendrinks is dedicated to creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable community by supporting local organizations, businesses, and green initiatives. Each year we highlight amazing nonprofits in Southern Maine contributing to the economic, social, and environmental sustainability of our community. Together we can create a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable community. Every contribution supports real nonprofits and community action around sustainability.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.portlandgreendrinks.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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