Powerballers Baseball Inc
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Our mission
Powerballers Baseball Inc fosters youth development through baseball, promoting teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. We provide essential training and resources to empower young athletes, ensuring they thrive both on and off the field.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Raffle
Golden Ticket Powerballers Fundraiser
Jun 30, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
Raffle
Golden Ticket Powerballers Fundraiser
Enter the raffle to win 2 Tickets to the 2026 MLB All Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14th, 2026
View raffle
Our website
https://www.powerballersbaseball.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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