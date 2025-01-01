Prairie View Church
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Our mission
Prairie View Church fosters spiritual growth by engaging the community through worship, teaching, and fellowship, emphasizing the work of the Holy Spirit to enrich lives and strengthen faith in the local church and beyond.
Events
Events
Event
Aldersgate Renewal Regional Family Event
Jul 24, 7:00 PM - Jul 26, 11:30 AM CDT
27131 IA-78, Ollie, IA 52576, USA
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Our website
https://prairieviewchurch-iowa.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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