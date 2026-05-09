Premier Community Relations Inc.
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Our mission
Premier Community Relations Inc. fosters collaboration and unity within communities, focusing on mental health awareness and access to resources. Through engaging events, they strengthen community ties and promote a thriving, inclusive environment.
Past events
Past events
Event
2nd Annual Celebrity Basketball Game
May 9, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
1 Spartan Way, Rochester, NY 14624, USA
Our website
https://www.premiercommunityrelations.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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