PRINCE HALL FOUNDATION WA

Donation

Inspire, Educate & Transform

Support Our WorkYour generosity strengthens families, uplifts youth, and preserves a legacy of service.The Prince Hall Foundation of Washington is committed to advancing equity, opportunity, and community well‑being across Washington State. Your support makes this mission possible. Every contribution — large or small — helps us provide mentorship, scholarships, technology access, cultural preservation, and essential community services to those who need them most.Why Your Gift MattersYour donation directly supports programs that:• Empower youth with mentorship and leadership development• Expand access to education, technology, and career pathways• Provide charitable outreach to families facing hardship• Preserve the cultural and historical legacy of Prince Hall Freemasonry• Strengthen community partnerships that create long‑term opportunityWays to Give• One‑Time Donation — Support our programs today• Monthly Giving — Become a sustaining partner in community uplift• Scholarship Fund — Help a student pursue higher education• Legacy Giving — Honor your values through planned giving• Corporate & Community Partnerships — Join us in building impact at scaleYour ImpactEvery dollar you give becomes a tool for transformation.Every contribution becomes a bridge to opportunity.Every act of generosity strengthens the communities we serve.Stand With UsYour support ensures that the legacy of Prince Hall — service, justice, and community uplift — continues to guide and empower future generations.Our Motto: "Planning for Tomorrow, Upon the Seeds We Plant Today!"