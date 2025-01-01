Princeton High School Athletic Booster Club

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INVEST IN OUR ATHLETES - BUILD OUR LEGACY PHSABC 2027 Sponsorship Opportunities -

Welcome to the 2026-27 Princeton Panthers athletic season. Your sponsorship helps support the success of our student-athletes in all sports while promoting your business to our community. This year, we're partnering with Story of the Season, a weekly digital magazine that showcases Panther athletics and connects sponsors directly with fans through clickable ads and links.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.