Project Canis is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization started by students at the University of Florida to ensure that every shelter animal has a toy. Project Canis supports cats and dogs by making and donating pet toys made from recycled materials. Many animal shelters struggle to receive donations and are not financially able to provide toys, which are essential to animals' emotional and physical well-being. Our mission:To aid animal shelters by providing pet toys for animals in need to further their well-being.To provide a service project for individuals and organizations that allows them to give back using few resources.To promote sustainability through reducing waste by encouraging the use of materials in our project that would otherwise be discarded.By sponsoring Project Canis, your organization will:Be part of our overarching goal—to ensure that every shelter animal has a toy, thus supporting their emotional and physical well-being.Demonstrate a commitment to all animals in need and communities at large.Enhance your brand image and community engagement.TIER 1: Ulti-Mutt Sponsor - Commitment: $1,000Become a featured sponsor for the next 12 months—your company will be featured on the Project Canis website, email newsletter, merchandise online store, and social media placements.Free e-tickets will be provided for all employees at our annual virtual event.Your company will be featured in online advertising during our annual virtual event.Our team will facilitate a private, customized toy-making employee bonding virtual event.100 toys will be donated in your company name to a local animal shelter.You will also be able to have a raffle item from your company (e.g., electronics, workout gear, etc.) and featured at our annual virtual event.TIER 2: Pup-Tastic Sponsor - Commitment: $500Become a featured sponsor for the next 12 months—your company will be featured on the Project Canis website and email newsletter.50 toys will be donated in your company name to a local animal shelter.You will also be able to have a raffle item from your company (e.g., electronics, workout gear, etc.) and featured at our annual virtual event.ALTERNATIVE SPONSORSHIP OPTION - Raffle ItemDonate a raffle item from your company and it will be featured at our annual virtual event. Email our team to learn more at [email protected]