Membership

Pawsome Donor

Join the Project Canis Pack!As a member, you’ll enjoy:🦴 Toys donated to the shelter of your choice near you🎟️ A ticket to our annual virtual toy-making event🐕 Exclusive discounts on Halo Collars, Dog’s Play, Pawco and Project Canis merchandise🐾 Project Canis stickers and regular “pupdates” about the pups you’re helpingTogether, we’re making tails wag and hearts happy. Join today and be a part of the pack!Membership benefits may change over time.