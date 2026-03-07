Project Grad Of East Granby

Project Grad Of East Granby

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Our mission

Project Grad of East Granby empowers students by organizing events that support their transition to adulthood, specifically focusing on safe graduation celebrations for the East Granby High School Class of 2026 and beyond.
Past events
Past events
Adult Night Out Supporting Project Grad East Granby
Event
Adult Night Out Supporting Project Grad East Granby
Mar 7, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST
357 Salmon Brook St, Granby, CT 06035, USA
More ways to support us
26 Days Until Graduation - Gift Card Raffle
Event
26 Days Until Graduation - Gift Card Raffle
Enter our “26 Days Until Graduation” gift card raffle 🎓🎟️ to help fund a safe, alcohol‑free, and drug‑free celebration, as well as several other end of year events, for the East Granby High School Class of 2026. Tickets are $20 each and winners will be drawn daily over the course of 26 Days, giving you plenty of chances to win! Want even more chances? Buy as many tickets as you like as every entry supports our graduating seniors. Please provide your name, email and phone # on entry. Winners will be notified by email and phone. Thank you for helping support our Class of 2026!
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Class of 2026 Senior Signs - Project Grad
Event
Class of 2026 Senior Signs - Project Grad
Show your East Granby High School Class of 2026 pride 🎓 by ordering a Senior Yard Sign for your East Granby High School student. Each sign helps celebrate your senior at home and around town.Payment for signs can be made here. Signs are $26 each. All. Proceeds support Project Grad of East Granby, helping us create a safe, fun, and memorable graduation night for the Class of 2026. Fill out the form below to reserve your sign and customize how you’d like your senior’s name to appear.
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Class of 2026 Senior Signs
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Class of 2026 Senior Signs
Celebrate your senior with a Class of 2026 yard sign 🎓 and show our East Granby graduates that the community is cheering them on.Every sign helps fund safe, alcohol‑free, and drug‑free graduation events for the Class of 2026. Thank you for supporting our seniors and keeping their end‑of‑year celebrations fun and secure.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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