Project Grad Of East Granby

Event

26 Days Until Graduation - Gift Card Raffle

Enter our “26 Days Until Graduation” gift card raffle 🎓🎟️ to help fund a safe, alcohol‑free, and drug‑free celebration, as well as several other end of year events, for the East Granby High School Class of 2026. Tickets are $20 each and winners will be drawn daily over the course of 26 Days, giving you plenty of chances to win! Want even more chances? Buy as many tickets as you like as every entry supports our graduating seniors. Please provide your name, email and phone # on entry. Winners will be notified by email and phone. Thank you for helping support our Class of 2026!