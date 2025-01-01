Promise Christian Fellowship Church

Promise Christian Fellowship Church

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Promise Christian Fellowship Church fosters spiritual growth and community support through worship, teaching, and outreach, aiming to inspire individuals to live purposefully and generously in faith.
More ways to support us
Donation
Asphalt gift
🌟 Your gift along with everyone else’s will soon pay for our parking lot!🌟At Promise Christian Fellowship, we know that our labor in the Lord brings reward. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to Gods plan for us. We can do this through Christ who strengthens us!How you can help;Donate as you can: Every dollar counts. Contribute small amount or large as you can,Share: ask God to to use you to- Lift up Promise on social media, on your job, talk about our Lord wherever you can, Invite them join us! Pray for our church and our projects!Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
Donate today

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/promisechristianfellowship.com

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by