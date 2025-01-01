Promise Christian Fellowship Church

Donation

Asphalt gift

🌟 Your gift along with everyone else’s will soon pay for our parking lot!🌟At Promise Christian Fellowship, we know that our labor in the Lord brings reward. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to Gods plan for us. We can do this through Christ who strengthens us!How you can help;Donate as you can: Every dollar counts. Contribute small amount or large as you can,Share: ask God to to use you to- Lift up Promise on social media, on your job, talk about our Lord wherever you can, Invite them join us! Pray for our church and our projects!Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.