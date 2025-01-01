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Proof of Life Community Development Corporation (PLCDC)'s Sponsorship Levels

Corporate Sponsorship LevelsPlatinum Sponsor: $10,000+Benefits:Exclusive recognition as a Platinum Sponsor on all promotional materials, including flyers, brochures, and event banners.Logo and company name prominently displayed on the Keep Lake Como Beautiful website and social media channels.Opportunity to speak at major community events hosted by Keep Lake Como Beautiful.Recognition plaque presented at an annual appreciation event.Inclusion in press releases and media coverage.Acknowledgment in the Keep Lake Como Beautiful annual report.Notes: *, **, ***, **** Gold Sponsor: $5,000 - $9,999BenefitsRecognition as a Gold Sponsor on promotional materials and event banners.Logo and company name displayed on the Keep Lake Como Beautiful website and social media channels.Opportunity to participate in community events.Acknowledgment in the Keep Lake Como Beautiful annual report.Certificate of appreciation.Notes: *, **, ***, **** Silver Sponsor: $2,500 - $4,999BenefitsRecognition as a Silver Sponsor on select promotional materials.Logo and company name listed on the Keep Lake Como Beautiful website.Invitation to participate in community events.Acknowledgment in the Keep Lake Como Beautiful annual report.Certificate of appreciation.Notes: *, **, ***, **** Bronze Sponsor: $1,000 - $2,499BenefitsRecognition as a Bronze Sponsor on the Keep Lake Como Beautiful website. Invitation to participate in community events.Acknowledgment in the Keep Lake Como Beautiful annual report.Certificate of appreciation. Notes: *, **, ***, **** Community Partner: $500 - $999BenefitsRecognition as a Community Partner on the Keep Lake Como Beautiful website.Invitation to participate in community events.Certificate of appreciation. Notes: *, **, ***, ****Notes * Credit card payments are accepted for all payments up to $4,999. ** ACH direct debit is the only option available for sponsorships between $4999- $9,999. *** Sponsorships greater than $9999, are payable by check to: Proof of Life Community Development Corporation, 5112 Bonnell Ave. Fort Worth TX 76107-2064**** A charity receipt for an eligible amount will be emailed to you.CLICK HERE for more.