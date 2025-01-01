Proximate Solution

Proximate Solution

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Our mission

Proximate Solution empowers individuals with lived experience in foster care and child welfare to lead meaningful change in their communities and systems. We provide leadership development and applied support so that leaders can improve outcomes.
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Help us to achieve our mission to mobilize proximate solutions.
Donation
Help us to achieve our mission to mobilize proximate solutions.
Proximate Solution Inc. is a growing nonprofit organization committed to making a positive difference in the lives of children and families within our communities. Our primary focus is on supporting individuals who have navigated child serving systems, such as the child welfare and juvenile justice systems. We accomplish this by providing S.C.A.L.E. A leadership development program. Our current fundraising efforts are focused on the following objectives:Secure funds to recruit for those interested in participating in our S.C.A.L.E. online course.Raise funds to provide essential technological support for S.C.A.L.E. participants.Secure funds to help support the participation of individuals not supported by an organizationWe're asking for your support to accomplish the mission of Proximate Solution. Your donation will go to one of the four fundraising goals listed above. #NavigatingSystemsInspiringChange
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Year 2 - Building Power, Pathways, and Platforms
Donation
Year 2 - Building Power, Pathways, and Platforms
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Our website

https://sites.google.com/proximate-solution.org/proximatesolution/home

Contact information

[email protected]
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