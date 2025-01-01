Donation

Help us to achieve our mission to mobilize proximate solutions.

Proximate Solution Inc. is a growing nonprofit organization committed to making a positive difference in the lives of children and families within our communities. Our primary focus is on supporting individuals who have navigated child serving systems, such as the child welfare and juvenile justice systems. We accomplish this by providing S.C.A.L.E. A leadership development program. Our current fundraising efforts are focused on the following objectives:Secure funds to recruit for those interested in participating in our S.C.A.L.E. online course.Raise funds to provide essential technological support for S.C.A.L.E. participants.Secure funds to help support the participation of individuals not supported by an organizationWe're asking for your support to accomplish the mission of Proximate Solution. Your donation will go to one of the four fundraising goals listed above. #NavigatingSystemsInspiringChange